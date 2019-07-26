Bravo to Representatives Carol Miller, David McKinley and Alex Mooney for opposing the resolution condemning President Donald Trump for comments he made against four female lawmakers of color after these four lawmakers have heaped taunts and insult on our president.
This formal rebuke is much ado about nothing and will have no real-world implications for the president.
There’s no next step, no further action that Congress can or will take against Trump. It is certainly not going to influence the elections in 2020.
Accusations of racism have become the new McCarthyism. People have lost jobs, positions, church memberships, beauty pageant crowns, football teams and television shows because of accusations of racism. Trump has always been his own boss with the liberty to say exactly what he thinks without any concern over political correctness. People voted him in knowing this about him.
It is understandable why a congresswoman of Palestinian descent might have issues with Israel but was it useful for her to call the president a (bad name)? Is it useful to slam the president over the migrant situation at the Mexico/United States border when he is following the law on the book?
It is ridiculous to compare detention centers for illegal immigrants to concentration camps. It is true that the detention centers are overcrowded. The ones on the Mexican side of the border are much worse. Nevertheless, the detainees are given food, clothing, medical care and a legal process that will eventually release or deport them.
Open borders are no longer an option in light of the 9/11 attacks, drug smuggling, human trafficking, violent gangsters like MS-13 and other crimes that cross into our nation.
If the Democrat lawmakers really care about the migrant situation, they would vote for adequate funding to fix it. This means secure the borders, upgrade the detention centers, appoint more immigration judges and hire more staff. This would expedite the process so that the right immigrants can get in legally and more quickly. Currently, the system is overwhelmed and clogged up.
Bonijean Isaacs
White Sulphur Springs