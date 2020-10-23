In reading the early accounts of America’s beginnings it is clear that the settlers felt they were accountable to God for their words and actions. I believe each American today should take his or her role seriously. As Christians we are doubly responsible to be Christian citizens. We have a responsibility to stand up for what is right. If we Christians stand together against Satan we would be a fearful foe. We have the all-powerful Holy Spirit living within us.
We need revival in America and it comes through clean, open, righteous channels by prayer and weeping with brokenness and sorrow for sin. We are commanded by God in 2 Chronicles 7:14: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” If we don’t, Psalm 9:17 says: “The wicked shall be turned into hell, and all the nations that forget God.”
The founders of this country feared, revered, looked to and wanted God’s involvement in the affairs of government and mankind of this nation. William Penn said: “If you are not governed by God you will be ruled by tyrants.” Benjamin Franklin said: “Here is my creed I believe in one God, the creator of the universe. That He governs it by His providence. That he ought to be worshipped.”
Our nation needs to take heed to these great men.
Bonnie Galford
Wayside