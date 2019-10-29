The town of Sophia has a beautiful Korean War Veterans Memorial a block up from the City Hall on Main Street. This memorial was dedicated in 2007 and pays tribute to the veterans of the Korean War – sometimes referred to as the “Forgotten War.”
The elegant black granite stones are etched with pertinent information that illustrates the severity and the importance of the war that was fought from 1950 to 1953. Along with the four granite monuments there are benches of the same material strategically placed around the structure. One bench is dedicated to the memory of Sgt. Prince Clyburn, co-founder of the Korean War Veterans of Southern West Virginia. A United States flag, POW flag, South Korean flag and a military flag provide a patriotic backdrop that is showcased by lights at night.
The entire monument is enclosed by emerald green pines that set off this site from the rest of the area.
Now, the City Council of Sophia wants to take the memorial one step further. Plans for an additional monument have been approved to include former Sophia Junior High and High School students who were killed in action after World War II. The Blue Hawk Fallen Hero Memorial will be adjacent to the Korean War Memorial and will be done with matching granite. The following names will be included: James Leroy McClure, Korea, 1951; Ewell Edgell Acord, Vietnam, 1967; Richard Wayne Bryant, Vietnam, 1967; Jackie Evertt Bolen Jr., Vietnam, 1967; Bobby Wayne Armes, Vietnam, 1969; Bernard Burdette McKinney Jr., Vietnam, 1968; Jeffrey Scott Taylor, Afghanistan, 2005. More precise information will be added.
Local historian Eric Fritz has taken on the task to raise funds to finance this endeavor. The new monument will cost around $8,000 and will be made and set by the Egnor Monument Company. About $3,600 has been raised thus far. Anyone wishing to donate to this worthy cause may send a check payable to: Blue Hawk Fallen Memorial FundC/O Karl Fritz, 139 Eastwood Drive, Crab Orchard, WV 25827. Any amount would be appreciated. Fritz can be contacted at 304-894-4967.
Wayne Bennett
Beckley