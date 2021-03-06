I call this dream “Moon-children moving me.”
A disembodied voice asks me, “What do you see, Mr. Bailey? Who are they you dream, and what do they have to say?”
My dream-self replies, “I see a white sphere with life upon it. I see an observatory on the far-side of the moon. I see cities, mining towns, artifacts and strange machinery all about. I also see children playing and soaring in delight with their new spacesuits gleaming.”
I say, “There are mountains on that moon, 3-D Printers, telescopes gazing back on Earth and into a vast space, into the enormous heart of our universe to see riches and wonders beyond comprehension of today’s man.” I say, “I see China and Russia and NASA and others cooperating to explore and make use of that world’s resources. For example, I see mirrors beaming from the ‘Peaks of Eternal Light’ – sunlight microwavable energy back to Earth, enough energy for humankind’s needs for 10,000 years and more!”
I say, “I see rovers roving and robots working. Where once only dry regolith lay, now roads and infrastructures.”
I say, “I see perhaps not you and me but our children standing in wonder as the familiar pale, blue marble hovers distantly above. I see the ‘ifs’ and the ‘buts’ of doubters lying in the moon-dust.”
Alien, yet beautiful this dream. And I can only say, “This vision moves my soul deeply.” If only it could be.
Wake and find it will be.
Lonnie Bailey
Pineville