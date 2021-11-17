Once again we approach our national holiday of Thanksgiving. My prayer this year is for all of us who call ourselves Americans, whether we are conservative, liberal, religious, nonreligious or whatever you may choose to call yourself, we need to be thankful not only at this special time of year but all throughout the year for the freedoms we still have.
Some are trying to destroy this country as a free nation and want to push their evil agenda into all areas of our lives, but there are those of us who still hold to our God-given rights as citizens of this nation and we are not willing to let go of these rights. Our battle is not against physical rulers but rather against spiritual rulers who are determined to undermine all the good this nation still has to offer.
We are a nation which has become very much divided —Matthew 12:25 which states “And knowing their (Pharisees) thoughts Jesus said to them, “Any kingdom divided against itself is laid waste: and any city or house divided against itself will not stand.”
We still have a savior and Lord who loves each one of us and desires his great love to be put forth as the agenda not evil. God is still in control and he calls his people to give thanks for all he has provided for us and he desires all who are lost and without hope to repent of their wicked ways. 2 Chronicles 7:14 states, “If My people who are called by My name shall humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, will forgive their sin and will heal their land” and come to him. He offers the free gift of salvation and the promise of eternity with him still available, so why not choose life with our savior Jesus before you leave this earth versus spending eternity separated from him in a place called hell.
A great example of thankfulness was Matthew Henry and how he reacted when he was mugged. He wrote in his diary, “Let me be thankful first because I was never robbed before; second, although they took my purse, they did not take my life; third because although they took my all, it was not much; and fourth because it was I who was robbed, not I who robbed.”
So I have to wonder if I could be that thankful if that happened to me. How about you? So I will end with the words of 1 Thessalonians 5:18: “In everything give thanks, for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.”
A blessed Thanksgiving to all!
Sandy Dupree
Union