Veterans Day was originally called Armistice Day to honor the end of World War I with Germany and the signing of the armistice which took place at the 11th hour, 11th day, 11th month in 1918. Legislation passed in1938 was “dedicated to the cause of world peace and known as Armistice Day”.
On May 26, 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a bill into law celebrating the holiday for all veterans.
The 83rd U.S. Congress at the urging of veteran service organizations, having been though both WWII and the Korean War, approved legislation on June 1, 1954, to change the holiday by substituting the word “Veterans” in place of “Armistice” as a day to honor American veterans of all wars.
Veterans Day is set aside each year to pay tribute and to honor any person who has served in the armed forces of our country, U.S. Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard. It is a time for all of us to pay respect and stand united for one day for our veterans.
We need to protect the blessings of liberty for ourselves and our posterity. Thanks to our veterans for securing the quality of life for us living today and for future generations.
We salute you, our veterans!
John L. Hawse
Daniels