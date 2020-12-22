Gene Vincent used to sing a song back in the ‘50s about the day the world turned blue, and now Joe Biden’s election might prove to be another day when the world turned blue (blue for blues). Most likely, Joe’s election was rigged but the “How was it done?” might be impossible to prove.
Joe sat at home while the other candidates were out campaigning – but he wasn’t worried. When he did enter the race, he lost a couple of primaries – but he wasn’t worried. And then, all of a sudden, he was the frontrunner. Then he was nominated for president at the convention. And then he won the presidency.
Nancy Pelosi was studying up all the time on how to use the 25th Amendment to the Constitution (in case Joe couldn’t handle the job).
I know that someone will debunk this train of thought and that I’m just an average idiot thinking thoughts, but you’ve got to know some stuff and think some thoughts to teach school in Raleigh County.
Richard Bradford
Edwight