I am replying to Mr. Bryan Chandler’s letter of March 21 in which he called me ignorant, and then preceded to demonstrate his complete ignorance of history.
He stated that the Democratic Party founded racism. As any elementary scholar knows there was no Democratic or Republican Party when slaves were brought to this country in 1619. Mr. Chandler went on to say that the Democrats fought the Civil War to preserve slavery. The facts are Lincoln and the North fought to preserve the Union. It was the Southern slave owners who fought the Union in order to continue to practice slavery.
Lincoln, the first Republican president, was a racist. Shocking? Read on. In a debate with Stephen Douglas in 1858, Lincoln said: “I will say that I am not nor ever been in favor of making voters or jurors of Negros or qualifying them to hold office: In addition I will say that there is a physical difference between the black and white races and that I am in favor of having the superior position assigned to the white race.”
Lincoln said many times that he was fighting to preserve the Union with or without slavery. He later denounced slavery because it was beneficial to him in preserving the Union. Also the absolutists were gaining strength in the North. At one point he invited Negro leaders to Washington to discuss a means to return them to Africa. They told him they didn’t want to go back. His emancipation proclamation only freed the slaves in the South where Lincoln had no authority. (Remember the South had seceded from the U.S.)
Another reason was to get the freed slaves to join the dwindling Union Army. To his credit, Lincoln’s views on race were like the majority of whites at that time in history. The Germans have a word for it: zeitgeist, meaning spirit of the times. In today's parlance we would say Lincoln evolved. He denounced slavery, tried to reconstruct the South and became a great leader that saved the Union. In modern times the Democratic Party lost the South when President Johnson passed the Civil Rights Act in 1964. Republicans to this day practice Jim Crow tactics. Look how hard they are trying to suppress voting rights. They are doing everything possible to prevent African Americans from voting and you can’t deny it.
Yes, Mr. C., unfortunately West Virginia is a deep red state in which people are leaving in droves: 59,278 last decade.
Tom Rapp
Beckley