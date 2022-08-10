Much has been written on Critical Race Theory (CRT) but what does the average citizen know about it? Here are my thoughts.
It’s a philosophy thoroughly grounded in Marxist ideology that asserts that America is systematically racist and that America supports white supremacy. Where is it found? CRT for many years was taught on college and university campuses.
What does it look like? Key words to watch for are:
Diversity – means giving one race (or gender) group preference over another.
Equity – This does not mean equality, it means that government (including public schools, the military and the bureaucracy) must treat individuals unequally according to skin color in order to force “equal outcomes.” Today everyone is on a even playing field, because your abilities determine your success.
Inclusion – means “exclusion.” It often results in programs that lead to segregation and race quotas.
So if your local school system has an “Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion,” its purpose is to pump CRT propaganda into classrooms. The left is fully committed to identity politics as a way to divide Americans instead of uniting them, and the word “minorities” in the context of CRT now includes the concept of “collective victimization.” The minorities are the victims.
What is sad, the left wants to remove God and Jesus out of our belief system, because it’s no longer taught in our public school systems. Children now have no foundation to structure their beliefs on. It’s imperative that you closely monitor the school boards and look for these tell-tale signs. Because if not, there eventually will be a generation of nonbelievers.
Robert Morgan
Daniels
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.