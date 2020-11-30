As we all live through the Covid-19 pandemic, a segment of the population has been complaining about restrictions on their lifestyles, including limited social contacts, decreased recreational opportunities and wearing face masks. They perceive these aspects as invasion of personal privacy and rights as citizens. Although the pandemic has been expanding rapidly, these people do not seem to feel that the danger to themselves, to others around them, and to the strain on health care resources, warrants some alterations in their daily habits, attitudes and personal interactions with family and friends. Perhaps they do not feel that dealing with the pandemic is similar to being in a wartime society.
Using the analogy of wartime social changes, I would like to reflect back to the days of World War II, when both my parents were in the U.S. Army in the Pacific, and many of today’s citizens’ parents, grandparents and great-grandparents were experiencing turmoil and danger. They had very tough adjustments to make: They were separated from loved ones in the armed forces or were at great distance from them in this country or in the world. Most people communicated by letter, or perhaps the occasional phone call. At home, they dealt with gasoline and other material rationing. They were stressed emotionally, economically and socially. How did they get by?
They accepted the conditions which they as individuals and collectively as a country had to endure and live with. They relied on internal character traits to live as best they could, to accept the worries that come from having a family member overseas, and to support and help each other in their communities. They had to have faith that the war would end, and that conditions would improve. But day to day they made sacrifices personally and collectively to help the country and their fellow citizens.
How do the adjustments and “sacrifices” being asked of us now to combat the Covid-19 Pandemic compare to the emotional, physical, and social sacrifices our forebears made during World War II? How little is asked of us to help not only our families, but our neighbors and unknown members of our communities. Are our civil rights really being denied in order to provide measures for the common good? Are we being patriotic when we take risks by not following pandemic control guidelines, and potentially leading to infecting others in our communities whom we don’t even know?
Patriotism, personal responsibility, and compassion for our fellow citizens dictate that we consistently and conscientiously use face masks, do social distancing, and limit gatherings until the pandemic is contained, controlled and eventually conquered. Would our grandparents expect anything less than this?
Joseph I. Golden MD
Beckley