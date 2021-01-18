Like many of you, I am aware and sit in shock of what has taken place in our national Capitol.
I am beyond saddened by the sights coming over the internet, sights I have never seen in my life nor did I ever imagine I would see in our country.
For several months, we have heard from various sources about the need for a peaceful, orderly transfer of power after our presidential election.
No one could have imagined this is what our country would look like two weeks before the inauguration.
I ask your prayers.
I ask your prayers for our Congress, and the President of the United States. I ask your prayers for the President-elect.
I ask your prayers for those who will work for the protection of our lawmakers, and those who work and live in Washington D.C.
I ask your prayers for this nation and that a spirit of respect and civility will reign.
I ask your prayers for God’s Spirit of peace and love to transform the spirits of evil and harm.
I ask your prayers for safety and law and order.
I ask your hearts to join me as I pray:
Lord God, in our prayers for our country, we remember especially the people who powerfully influence the life of society: those who fashion our politics; those who frame and administer our laws; those who mold public opinion through social media, the press, radio and television; those who write and speak what many read and hear.
May all recognize their responsibility to you and to the nation. May people be influenced for what is good, not evil, for what is true, not false, for the glory of your name.
Amen.
Rt. Rev. W. Michie Klusmeyer
Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of West Virginia, Charleston