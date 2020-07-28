Each state is represented by two statues in the National Statuary Hall Collection. West Virginia is represented by Francis Pierpont, the state’s founding father, abolitionist and the only governor of the Restored State of Virginia. And John Kenna, a once-popular senator who is now largely unknown.
Booker T. Washington was a freed slave, educator and inspirational leader of national historic significance. He spent his formative years, and received his earliest education in West Virginia. He was the author of “Up from Slavery” and a founder of Tuskegee Institute.
He would be a great candidate to replace John Kenna in the National Statuary Hall Collection and would well represent the founding principles of our great state.
Kenneth Kinzer
Princeton