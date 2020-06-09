Frederick Douglass was a man for his time and a man for our times. Frederick was born a slave. He saw and felt first-hand the suffering and pain of slavery. In his early twenties, Frederick fled to the North – escaping slavery. While in the North, he met an abolitionist who got him on a lecturing tour about the evils of slavery.
Though Frederick suffered much at the hands of “Christian” owners, he never lost his trust in Jesus nor his Christian faith. Even with the discrimination he encountered in housing, transportation, etc., on his lecturing circuit, he still did not harbor hatred in his heart. He went on doing what he felt he had to do for those still enslaved. Even in an age of open discrimination, Frederick held important, high-level positions within the U.S. government.
Frederick, in his old age, went back to the plantation on which he was a slave. He met his former “owner,” Thomas Auld, and the two of them cried together as his former “owner” laid on his death bed. Once he wrote an open letter to Thomas in which he said that he intended to use him “as a weapon with which to assail the system of slavery.” At the end of this letter, Frederick wrote: “I entertain no malice toward you personally. There is no roof under which you would be more safe than mine, and there is nothing in my house which you might need for your comfort, which I would not readily grant…I am your fellow-man, but not your slave.”
To some, Frederick Douglas’ photographic portrait may give the impression of an angry man, which he had the right to be, by human standards. But Frederick had a kind and loving heart, like unto Jesus’, and one from which all of us could learn: That “man’s inhumanity to man” does not have to rob us of our faith or our humanity.
Albert Casne
Beckley