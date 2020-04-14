How could Gov. Jim Justice not know that his own lottery director, John Myers, had sanctioned a recent deal that would have allowed for betting on presidential elections?
Moreover, which of the state’s five casinos was going to be able to participate in this scheme? Surprise! Jim Justice’s casino at The Greenbrier.
That’s right. Justice’s Greenbrier casino was the only one being let in on the action.
But Justice says he had no idea, that he first heard about it through media reports.
Just one question: Who appointed West Virginia’s lottery director? Answer: Jim Justice.
It’s bad enough that a questionable deal like this takes place in violation of WV State Code 3-9-22, which clearly prohibits betting on elections.
What makes this matter particularly onerous is that it took place behind the backs of West Virginians in the middle of a pandemic. Those responsible for this appear to have hoped West Virginians would not be paying attention, due to the current crisis.
Thankfully, Secretary of State Mac Warner blew the whistle on this ill-considered idea.
The Greenbrier, owned by Gov. Justice, has had considerable help from the State of West Virginia over the years.
But this effort to help The Greenbrier was particularly alarming.
The public should consider such matters in the upcoming GOP primary on Tuesday, June 9th.
Stephen N. Reed
Kingwood