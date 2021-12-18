The Meadow Bridge Elementary School and High School have always been regional schools that not only accepted students from various communities within Fayette County, but also from other counties, especially Summers. These local schools have always been important to children and their parents because they enabled children to participate in after-school activities, made it possible for parents to access the schools quickly as needed, and decreased travel time and distances over roads that are remote and subject to severe winter conditions.
Over a 20-year period, numerous efforts have occurred in an attempt to preserve and improve the rights and needs of all children in Meadow Bridge and surrounding areas. In consideration of these important circumstances, the Fayette County Board of Education, the West Virginia State Board of Education, the state School Building Authority, legislators and others have recognized the need to keep a regional school in Meadow Bridge and have taken the necessary steps to replace the old schools with a new PK-12 regional school. Local communities and many people in neighboring counties realize the importance of this and deeply appreciate the efforts of all involved.
Though many people have made contributions, limited space prevents their deserved recognition herein. Recognition includes current and previous members of the Meadow Bridge Citizens for Community Schools (MBCCS) and attorney Barry Bruce; former board members Patsy Holiday, Steve Pilato, Danny Wright, Missey Smith, Carolyn Arritt, and Dave Arritt (deceased); current board members James Gray, Stephen Slockett, Cindy Whitlock, Gary Ray, and Marion Tanner; former Fayette County superintendents Matt Edwards (deceased) and Terry George; current superintendent Gary Hough; State Board superintendents Dr. Steven Paine and Dr. James Phares; legislators Margaret Staggers and Tom Campbell; and Gov. Jim Justice. Special recognition goes to former Fayette Delegate, State Board President, and SBA member David Perry who, while facing undeserved criticism, worked to improve the plight of all Fayette County Schools children in all communities. On behalf of the numerous communities this school will serve, we are forever grateful to these and many others who are bringing a modern regional school to Meadow Bridge.
Paul McClung
Former chairman MBCCS
Carolyn Arritt
Former member and current chairman MBCCS
Gary Walker, Dale Bridges,
Pam Mullins, Shirley McGraw, Floyd Duncan, Tammy Redden, and Carla Persinger.
Former MBCCS members