My youngest son, Grant, had recently celebrated his birthday and had all of his birthday money in cash in his wallet with only a library card as identification. Grant wanted to go to Dick’s Sporting Goods in Beckley to buy some football equipment and took his wallet because he wanted to contribute to the expense. My wife ended up paying for his stuff though, and when they got back to Princeton late that night, he discovered his wallet was missing.
We all believed his wallet and money were gone forever because they went to several other places that evening afterwards. However, my wife called Dick’s the next morning and learned that an employee there (Sarah Durrett) had found a wallet and turned it in to management. When we picked it up that afternoon, all of Grant’s money was in the wallet.
Having people like Sarah Durrett in this world is a big help to parents trying to teach their kids to do the right thing. Her honesty and integrity is a wonderful example for all of us.
Thank you again, Ms. Durrett, for being who you are.
Brian and Connie Cochran
Princeton