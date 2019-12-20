My husband, Philip R. Statler, was a Fayette County deputy sheriff for 24 years. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and was the secretary for many years.
Philip died at age 83 on June 18, 2019. The visitation and service were held at High Lawn Funeral Home on June 22. There was no one representing the Fraternal Order of Police or the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. There was no one to stand by the casket. No flags were displayed and even the $1,000 widow’s benefit has not been paid after almost six months.
I think that my husband deserved better. When he was the secretary of the Fraternal Order of Police, he would always make sure that the family received a meat tray, flowers and a visit, but after 24 years of service to the department, no one showed up to show that he and his family mattered and they showed no respect for a fellow deputy sheriff who had devoted 24 years to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.
He would have been very hurt and disappointed in the people that he called his friends.
Jo E. Statler
Oak Hill