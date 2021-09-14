Yes, we are quite aware of the results of our presidential election of 2020, and, yes, there are those of us that, a little over eight months later, feel our nation is doomed.
Do you know that the Bible tells of the prophet Jeremiah, who predicted that God would bring severe judgment upon a sinning nation? Actually, the most revealing indication of the depth of sin they had fallen into is that the people had forgotten to blush. “Were they ashamed of their sins?” he asks in Jeremiah 6:15. “No! Not ashamed at all. Nor did they know how to blush.” Sound like our nation to you? I ask all of you if any blush at anything we see or hear anymore?
Are we a nation that is reaping what we have sown? We have cast God out of most public arenas, we refuse to honor him, there is lawlessness everywhere, greediness abounds, sexual sins are rampant, we have taken him out of schools, out of our government, out of sports and the list goes on. However, by the end of Lamentations we find God had not abandoned Jeremiah nor the people and yes, the prophet knew it. God gave Jeremiah hope when we read Lamentations 3:22-24, “Through the Lord’s mercies we are not consumed, because His compassions fail not. They are new every morning ... therefore I hope in Him!”
Oh my, like Jeremiah we too see our once great nation in peril, but just perhaps we can avoid succumbing to dashed expectations by prayer.
From 2 Chronicles 7:14 “If my people will humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”
Hallelujah!
Sandy Dupree
Union