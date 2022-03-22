Bottom line, take Putin Out!
Biden choosing his eternal life?
Genesis 9:6 “Whoso sheddeth man’s blood, by man shall his blood be shed: for in the image of God made he man.”
Homosexuality, transgender, abortion. The list goes on and on.
Washington, D.C., when you separate God and anything, you have trouble. Just look at D.C. Then look at the U.S. Maybe then you can face the world stage.
We American citizens, along with God almighty, know the U.S.A. has the power and a duty to God to stop this senseless slaughter of human life.
Pro Bible!
John Roy Tucker
Oak Hill