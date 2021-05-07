Dr. Martin Luther King believed all men should live in peace, make forgiveness a virtue, remembrance a vice, no more violence black on white or white on black.
With hatred omitted, only history and remembrance can make them hate. But Martin Luther King had a dream.
I have a dream that one day in the red hills of Georgia the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave owners will be able to sit down together at the table of brotherhood.
What is sad is we still have people in America playing the race card and the saddest part is they walk in the higher echelons of society and both political parties.
The George Floyd trial produced no solutions — all rhetoric and empty chatter.
Steve Kopa
Weirton