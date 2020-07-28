Folks, I see a very bright future for the students who graduate from a newly named Woodrow Wilson High School if the students apply themselves and strive to succeed.
If the school is named after Bill Withers (Bill Withers is more recognizable than William Withers Jr.) or Morgan Spurlock, the school could become a charter school for the performing arts.
Graduates could then go on, if accepted, to an acting academy, a cinematography school, and maybe even Juilliard for dance, a musical instrument, singing or opera.
If the school is named after Jon McBride or Katherine Johnson, the school could become a charter school for the sciences, technology, engineering and math, with an emphasis on math.
Graduates could then go on, if accepted, to one of the military academies, Cal Tech, MIT, or Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, to name a few.
If WWHS is named after another politician, I suggest either JFK or, better yet, LBJ, who signed the 1964 Civil Rights Act into law, continuing JFK’s legacy.
If the school is named after either of these two, the school could become a charter school for civil rights, Constitutional law, and political science.
Graduates could then go on, if accepted, to Harvard Law or the College of William and Mary among others.
The school chants would be the same for each of these.
To be accepted to any of the colleges and universities I’ve included here, students must have exceptional grades so help your child and you may learn something new also.
I didn’t include R.C. Byrd in my previous letter as a new name for WWHS and I’m not doing so now because I do know his past, so I don’t know why he was brought up by Ms. Gates.
Ms. Gates, don’t rely on your friend for factual information. Subscribe to The Register-Herald’s online newspaper to read the real deal for yourself.
Gator Williams
Beckley