In this modern “The Big I and the Hell With You” age, there is always someone trying to take advantage of you. Nobody cares for your suffering and inconvenience as long as they get what they want. Nothing is sacred.
Three culprits – two individuals and one commercial monument company – have made a mockery of mine and my brother’s tombstones and if you wish to call me, I’ll tell you exactly who they are. Wrong is wrong and what they did is just wrong.
I would like to invite each and every one of you to come to Miller’s Cemetery at Rock Creek and see this cobbled-up job for yourself.
Park beside the fence at Delbert Pettry’s bench, go straight out to Kenny Pettry’s bench, drop down one row, walk on out a few paces, and behold the big black item.
Maybe someone would take a picture of the ol’ hog’s work and post it on Facebook for everyone to see.
If they get by with this, then nobody’s grave in Miller’s Cemetery is safe.
Richard A. Bradford
Naoma