On August 18, 1920, the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified when Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify it. What is the 19th Amendment?
The official words are: The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex. Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.
This finally gave women the right to vote in the United States after one hundred thirty-three years of denial. It was generally believed by men that women should be “precluded from holding office and voting,” therefore being protected from the “evils of politics.” Women’s suffrage began in the early 19th century, but really didn’t take hold until 1848 when the women’s rights movement was launched at the Seneca Falls Convention, the hometown of Elizabeth Cady Stanton, often credited with initiating the first organized women’s rights and women’s suffrage movements in the United States.
But how to propose an amendment to the Constitution?
1. Get two-thirds of both houses in Congress to agree.
2. Have a constitutional convention called by two-thirds of state legislatures
If the amendment is approved by either of the two above groups, then it has to be ratified. There are 2 ways:
1. Three-fourths of state legislatures must ratify.
2. Three-fourths of the states must have individual constitutional conventions to ratify.
Finally in 1919, a constitutional amendment allowing women the right to vote was passed by both houses in Congress with the requisite two-thirds majority. By August 18, 1920, 36 states (three-fourths majority) had approved the amendment. On August 26, the 19th amendment was proclaimed by the Secretary of State as being part of the Constitution of the United States.
As a woman in these United States, I am grateful to those women who have come before me to ensure all women have a voice in how our United States of America is run.
Linda L. Whitman, Regent
Capt. James Allen Chapter, NSDAR
Beckley