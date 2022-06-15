At this time, I would like to take a moment to sincerely thank everyone who has reached out to us during this extremely difficult time. The outpouring of love and support from our community, state and nation has been overwhelming. It has been a great comfort to myself and my department as we struggle to process the loss of not one, but two of our deputies within a month.
On May 10 when Deputy Travis Lawon was tragically killed in an off-duty motorcycle accident, our department was shaken to its core. We were still mourning the loss of this brave and promising young man, when on June 3 Deputy Thomas Baker III was shot and killed in the line of duty. To say that every member of our department was devastated is an understatement. Tom was an outstanding veteran officer and an amazing man whose loss would have been gut wrenching under any circumstance; however, on the heels of Travis’s death, it was unbearable.
As we press on and continue to serve our community though our grief and pain, know that your support strengthens us and renews our spirit. We have received phones calls, cards, letters, food, donations, assistance from other departments and much, much more. I wish I could personally thank each person who has blessed us during this tragedy but there are far too many to list and many chose to remain anonymous.
We are truly blessed by your kindness and the way your actions have brought honor and respect to the memory of two fine public servants. Please continue to keep us and the families of our fallen heroes in your prayers in the days to come.
Sincerely,
William F. Nunley, II
Sheriff of Nicholas County