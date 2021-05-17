A recent letter to the editor from a writer opposed to West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner’s defense of election integrity included false claims about Students for Life of America in an effort to downplay his concerns with the federal election takeover known as H.R.1. Noting our billboard campaign in the state calling on Sen. Joe Manchin to “Save Babies. Save The Filibuster,” the writer inaccurately and without proof said we have “no active chapters in West Virginia and these are the types of groups that are paying to display misinformation and promote out-of-state interests.”
Not only is SFLA President Kristan Hawkins from West Virginia, Field Team Operations Coordinator Lori Cascio lives and works in the state where we have 10 Students for Life groups, who have consistently been calling on Sen. Manchin to stand strong for the preborn and the rule of law. And we have three more groups on the way.
At an event in March, a Students for Life Action volunteer, West Virginia University nursing student Allison Richard, spoke directly on the topic of the misguided election takeover favored by the writer. Richard noted that H.R.1 is “an attack on ‘We the People’ with the deceptively named ‘For the People’ Act.’ It deconstructs elections by taking down the constitutional delegation of elections to the state to federalize it, allowing control of elections to become a fill-in-the-blank power grab in Washington D.C. In particular, I was really struck by the idea of getting rid of IDs to vote. An ID is something my peers have to produce to buy a drink or rent a car, but somehow, an ID isn’t needed to vote? These changes make no sense.”
Students for Life of America is proud to have many in West Virginia working on behalf of the human rights issue of the day, abortion. The letter to the editor was just plain wrong about our presence in West Virginia and, in our view, on the need to protect election integrity.
Kristan Hawkins, Students for Life of America President
Lori Cascio, SFLA Field Team Operations Coordinator
Sadie Shields., West Virginia University leader
Allison Richard, Students for Life Action volunteer
Jayden Shaw, Fairmont State University leader
Ryan Cascio, St. Joseph School advisor
John Paul, Jefferson County homeschool leader
Kristi Hamrick, Chief Media and Policy Strategist Spokesperson for Students for Life of America and Students for Life Action