To a letter carrier being recognized recently for taking action to help one of his customers. Bluefield City Carrier Robert L. Williams was presented with the Postmaster General Hero Award. Williams noticed one of his customers had not picked up the mail for three days, and his alert resulted in a welfare check by police and fire officials. Others recognized included:
Rural letter carrier Carrie Merkle for helping a woman and her children in a vehicle broken down alongside the road.
City letter carrier Houston Coburn for aiding an animal suspected of being abused by notifying police.
City letter carrier Adam White for checking on an elderly customer who wasn’t collecting her mail.
City letter carrier Mark Pentasuglia, who is scheduled to retire after 38 years, with the Million Mile Driver Award for driving almost a million miles for the Postal Service without an accident.
To three Raleigh County Scouts – Anthony Biley, Lewis Gamble and Brodie Simpson – who were presented their Eagle Scout medals and badges recently during a Court of Honor at the Summit Bechtel Reserve. For their individual projects, Biley built and placed a dozen bird houses at Lake Stephens for species whose natural habitats have been reduced by humans; Gamble designed and built 20 dog beds for the Humane Society of Raleigh County; and Simpson built and placed 15 bat houses in New River Park in Fayette County to help slow the spread of white-nose syndrome, a fungal disease, which has killed millions of bats in North America. Their Scout Troop 75 of Sophia provided assistance for each of the projects along with their scoutmaster, Tony Wheby. Eagle Scout is the highest achievement a Scout can attain.
To Westside golfer Kerri-Anne Cook, who was selected as the Calloway Junior Tour Girls 15-18 Player of the Year. The rising sophomore won six of the 12 events in which she played, and tied for a victory in another. She was also active in other West Virginia Golf Association events, finishing sixth in the West Virginia Women’s Amateur, a precursor to winning the West Virginia Junior Amateur title.