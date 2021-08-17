I cannot begin to imagine how many violations were broken the day my dad pointed to a giant pile of coal outside his mine, and told me to go pull the broken timbers out of it.
I was around age 13 or 14 at the time, and becoming a bit prissy. My tomboy days of childhood were waning, and suddenly I only wanted designer jeans and fashionable clothes. I was also exploring a new peer group – girls who believed in high-end labels and the power of the almighty dollar.
Dad was not happy with my new outlook on life. We were not raised that way. His chore for me that day was a lesson in who I was and where I come from.
Gingerly I stepped around the coal, trying not to get my expensive sneakers dirty. I struggled to pull the first broken pillar out of the pile. It took about 10 minutes but I finally succeeded. I grimaced at the dust covering my hands and arms.
Looking at the pile, which towered many feet above my head, I realized it would take hours for me to complete Dad’s task – even though there were not that many pieces of wood. After 30 minutes or so of futile labor, one of Dad’s employees took pity. He came to my rescue and pulled the broken timbers in mere minutes.
Dad wasn’t happy that someone had stepped in to do my job for me, but his point was made. I needed to remember my roots.
● ● ●
I grew up around coal and mines. There was never any fear of the dark shafts, heavy equipment or sludge that came with the territory. These were products of the industry, and my family’s work helped power the nation and make the steel that propelled our country to greatness.
Speaking of violations, I recall darting into mine shafts as a child and exploring their dark depths. I did not wear a hard hat, reflective gear or steel-toed boots, but I wasn’t afraid. The mines were not a scary place. This was the environment where my dad made the money to put food on our table and pay our bills.
It wasn’t home, but it was the next best thing.
● ● ●
In today’s world, Dad’s actions would be called reckless at best and child abuse at worst. Such labels make me smile. My parents were loving, caring, protective and responsive to our needs. But they also believed in letting us live full, fun, happy lives.
If people think coal mine meandering is bad, what would their views be of our day-to-day activities at home?
As a pre-kindergartner, I wanted to experience the go-cart fun my older brothers enjoyed. Dad’s response was to put multiple pillows behind me in the seat so I could reach the gas and break. I spent hours each day zooming up and down our driveway with the pedal to the metal.
● ● ●
My father’s parenting skills and beliefs were somewhat legendary in our family, as he was a “let-them-eat-dirt” kind of dad. It wasn’t because he did not care, instead he looked at things differently. Dad believed that exposure to dirt and germs would strengthen our immune system and ultimately make us stronger.
Occasionally, though, his extreme parenting skills would go a bit too far for even Mom to handle. One favorite family story involves the one and only time my dad baby-sat me while my mother and grandmother went shopping.
I was almost a toddler, and Mom kept me pretty primped out in frilly white and pink clothes. On the day my dad baby-sat, he allowed me to crawl around outside while he and my older siblings worked on a car in the driveway. At the time, a coal furnace heated our house and I, evidently, was fascinated by the pile of coal in the side yard.
According to family stories, I spent the day crawling up, around and in the coal, until I finally fell asleep on it. When Dad saw me dozing he told my older brother to put me to bed, but apparently forgot the “clean her up first” clause.
My brother did as instructed. And, at some point, I woke up from my nap, pulled myself up and managed to grab a box of chocolate-covered cherries that had been left in reach of my baby bed. I assume I enjoyed my snack before falling back asleep.
When Mom arrived home later in the day, she discovered me curled up on the white linens, covered in coal dust, chocolate and cherry glaze. Dad was never allowed to baby-sit again.
● ● ●
Times and attitudes have certainly changed. I wonder, by today’s standards, what jail time the father of a chocolate-covered baby would receive? And, horror of horrors, what about the dangers of allowing a child around a coal mine?
Certainly, life was much simpler back then. Loving parents could allow their kids a certain amount of freedom and exploration. And doting fathers could teach bratty young teens an important lesson without fear of inspectors shutting them down.
There is no doubt that mine safety is and always should be an utmost priority. But sometimes I think it is sad that our country has become so over-regulated there is no room for living, learning or life lessons.
Although coal dust is bad for the lungs, in small doses it is good for the character.
— Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.