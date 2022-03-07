There was a poet, and if you ask his name then you have no reason not to know it like your own. He came quickly and took Pineville and the world by the throat. He came when least expected with a quiver of odes and shot them at everyone. And wherever there was a disappointed or sad face, a longing heart for something better, he was there. He burnt cities and souls with love letters.
This poet made court jesters at the White House into clowns or into wise men and women. He lifted them and he lowered them with sweet verbs and happy twangs by his bow. He gave children more to laugh and dream over. He played with their joy-strings and became better for it.
Did I say he came from Pineville? Where a columnist once said lead to no where and nothing good? Well that's where he lives, even today. He's proud of it.
Now he always said too many opinions and too many advices made a pudding stale and not worth eating. Vague, intangible words adds a rich spice, a level of freshness to spring's beauty. But let them fall, these epistles, these flowers or let them succeed on their own. Even weeds catch our notice!
Don't over interpret their meaning. If they strike a censor's nerve, then they deserve to be heard.
Critics that do too much fiddering and faddering with a work may lose its flavor, its subtle identity, making it something it was never meant to be. Let a work stand or fall on it's merits.
Too much picking at a thread can unravel a dress.
Too much saying, a book, or poem or letter does this (or ought to do that) destroys the author's intention. So one shouldn't attempt to sprinkle holy water on a statement. If it is good it will stand the test of time (often for just a day). Everyone has a right to be heard.
So let writers write as they see fit. Time, time is a writer's worst enemy. I find time close at my heels, and love has much to say.
Lonnie Bailey
Pineville