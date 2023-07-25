The 2024 governor’s race in West Virginia has begun. Candidates are raising money and working on name recognition as they build momentum for next spring’s primary election and beyond.
Most of the announced candidates are familiar to people who work at the State Capitol Complex, but for those of us in the rest of the state, we’re about to get some election-year attention and frequent visits from candidates with whom we probably have had minimal contact, if any at all.
Those candidates are likely to ask voters what they want from the next governor. Here are a few possible answers:
One, West Virginia needs a governor who can keep the mechanism of state government working smoothly, efficiently and for the benefit of the people. Sometimes one of those three things works in opposition to the other two, but the governor is expected to balance those needs. People want state government to be there when it’s needed and not there when it’s not.
State government should be accessible, and that access should be convenient.
The past few years have seen problems with the foster care system and inaction on regional jail and state prison staffing problems. Those problems were known but not worked on with any sense of urgency. And they want their trust restored in state agencies. Does anyone think the problems at the highest levels of the West Virginia State Police have been corrected? What can the next governor do to be more proactive in solving this sort of problem?
And there are issues that never seem to go away, but they still must be addressed. Schools, roads and infrastructure top that list.
One priority that is harder to achieve but easy to describe: Make our lives better, or at least don’t make them worse. Be a facilitator of progress, not an embarrassment.
West Virginia has had some good governors in recent years, depending on your definition of “recent.” It has had some, shall we say, colorful ones, such as the current one. It has had some forgettable ones. We need an effective one.
Politicians and political junkies may see the State Capitol as the most important building in West Virginia, but for the rest of us, the most important building is the one our families are in at the moment.
There’s a good chance you will see a candidate show up at your event in Barboursville, Madison, Williamson between now and June 2024. If he or she asks what you want, be ready to give an answer. It’s your chance to make a difference before voting begins.
