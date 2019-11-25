Let's take a moment to give thanks for our blessngs

As we approach Thanksgiving, I hope you get to spend time with your family and friends sharing fellowship and giving thanks for all your blessings. We live in a country that gives us freedom and ability to live and worship as we please. So however you choose to do that, please remember those in our community who are less fortunate. Many adults and children won’t have a warm place to sleep or food to meet their basic needs this Thanksgiving. These are the reasons the United Way of Southern West Virginia and their partner agencies are so important to our communities. They provide support or assistance to find support for those in our community who may need a hand up.

We are blessed in our communities to have so many wonderful agencies that work hard to fight hunger, homelessness, medical and mental health issues, and other social issues facing us daily. Supporting and being a part of the United Way of Southern West Virginia allows you to get involved with these issues that are important to you and all of us. We are happy to partner with 41 nonprofit agencies that every day work hard to address education, health, and income challenges facing many of our friends and neighbors. This Thanksgiving season, I am very thankful for these partner agencies that the United Way of Southern West Virginia works with to provide assistance for the adults and children in our communities that need a hand up.

Beckley Dream Center

Beckley Health Right

Big Creek People in Action

Bland Ministry Center

Brian’s Safehouse

Carpenter’s Corner

Catholic Charities of West Virginia

Center for Christian Action

Child Protect of Mercer County

Children’s Home Society

Chuck Mathena Center

Coda Mountain Academy Inc.

Community Connections, Inc.

Family Refuge Center

Fayette County FRN

Fayette County 4H

Food for Body & Soul

Friends R Fun Child Development Center

Gabriel Project of West Virginia

High Rocks Educational Corporation

Hospice of Southern West Virginia

Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center

Lillian James Learning Center

Mercer County 4H Leaders

Mercer County Civil Air Patrol

Mercer County Fellowship Home

Nicholas County Family Resource Network

New River Health

Open Hand Ministries

Rainelle Medical Center

Raleigh County Commission on Aging

Raleigh County Community Action Association

Raleigh County Family Resource Center

REACHH Family Resource Center

Recovery Point of Huntington, Inc.

Southern Appalachian Labor School

Stop Abusive Family Environments, Inc.

Stop the Hurt

Summers County 4H Leaders Association

Summers County Council on Aging Inc.

The Salvation Army

Wade Center

WISE

Wyoming County 4H Leaders

This Thanksgiving season, please think about how you can be a hand raiser and a game changer in our community by supporting the United Way of Southern West Virginia to allow them to keep helping those in need in our community as well as providing support to the many partner agencies they help support. No amount is too small. Every dollar given is used thoughtfully to help change lives in our communities. Please consider being a hand raiser and a game changer by making your contribution or pledge to The United Way of Southern West Virginia. You can pledge conveniently and securely online at www.unitedwayswv.org or by calling 304-253-2111 to speak with a United Way representative. You may also mail your contribution to United Way of Southern West Virginia, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.

Nancy Kissinger is this year’s United Way Campaign chair. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags