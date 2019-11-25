Let's take a moment to give thanks for our blessngs

As we approach Thanksgiving, I hope you get to spend time with your family and friends sharing fellowship and giving thanks for all your blessings. We live in a country that gives us freedom and ability to live and worship as we please. So however you choose to do that, please remember those in our community who are less fortunate. Many adults and children won’t have a warm place to sleep or food to meet their basic needs this Thanksgiving. These are the reasons the United Way of Southern West Virginia and their partner agencies are so important to our communities. They provide support or assistance to find support for those in our community who may need a hand up.
We are blessed in our communities to have so many wonderful agencies that work hard to fight hunger, homelessness, medical and mental health issues, and other social issues facing us daily. Supporting and being a part of the United Way of Southern West Virginia allows you to get involved with these issues that are important to you and all of us. We are happy to partner with 41 nonprofit agencies that every day work hard to address education, health, and income challenges facing many of our friends and neighbors. This Thanksgiving season, I am very thankful for these partner agencies that the United Way of Southern West Virginia works with to provide assistance for the adults and children in our communities that need a hand up.
Beckley Dream Center
Beckley Health Right
Big Creek People in Action
Bland Ministry Center
Brian’s Safehouse
Carpenter’s Corner
Catholic Charities of West Virginia
Center for Christian Action
Child Protect of Mercer County
Children’s Home Society
Chuck Mathena Center
Coda Mountain Academy Inc.
Community Connections, Inc.
Family Refuge Center
Fayette County FRN
Fayette County 4H
Food for Body & Soul
Friends R Fun Child Development Center
Gabriel Project of West Virginia
High Rocks Educational Corporation
Hospice of Southern West Virginia
Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center
Lillian James Learning Center
Mercer County 4H Leaders
Mercer County Civil Air Patrol
Mercer County Fellowship Home
Nicholas County Family Resource Network
New River Health
Open Hand Ministries
Rainelle Medical Center
Raleigh County Commission on Aging
Raleigh County Community Action Association
Raleigh County Family Resource Center
REACHH Family Resource Center
Recovery Point of Huntington, Inc.
Southern Appalachian Labor School
Stop Abusive Family Environments, Inc.
Stop the Hurt
Summers County 4H Leaders Association
Summers County Council on Aging Inc.
The Salvation Army
Wade Center
WISE
Wyoming County 4H Leaders
This Thanksgiving season, please think about how you can be a hand raiser and a game changer in our community by supporting the United Way of Southern West Virginia to allow them to keep helping those in need in our community as well as providing support to the many partner agencies they help support. No amount is too small. Every dollar given is used thoughtfully to help change lives in our communities. Please consider being a hand raiser and a game changer by making your contribution or pledge to The United Way of Southern West Virginia. You can pledge conveniently and securely online at www.unitedwayswv.org or by calling 304-253-2111 to speak with a United Way representative. You may also mail your contribution to United Way of Southern West Virginia, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.
Nancy Kissinger is this year’s United Way Campaign chair.