West Virginia has a proud history of energy production. Its metallurgical coal helped make the steel that the tanks, trucks, armored vehicles planes and munitions were made of, allowing the US and its allies to win WWII.
West Virginia also accounted for the fifth highest percentage of servicemen during the war.
In the many years that followed, we started to realize and acknowledge the damage that coal was doing to the workers’ health and how it was polluting the air and water. We realized that this was not just happening in our beautiful state but in many other states as well.
It’s clearer now than it has ever been that we must invest in renewable energy jobs. This not only will create energy independence for ourselves and the rest of the world. This will create a way to provide hard working West Virginians with healthier, union, high-paying jobs. Veterans in this state, for far too long, have been forced into low paying jobs that frankly do not pay the bills. Investing in a clean energy economy in West Virginia will provide veterans with the high-paying jobs that they deserve.
Sen. Manchin, there’s something else to consider that in my mind is even more important to recognize. Not only will switching to clean energy produce millions of good paying jobs at home and all over the world, it will also have the potential to create something the world needs a lot less of, combat veterans.
Wayne Rebich
Air Force Veteran, 1962-1966
Beaver