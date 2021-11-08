In the wake of an election last week where there were few surprises lobbed into the final count, big city newspaper columnists and political experts from television news panels left and right primarily focused on the Virginia outcomes and saw the death spiral of the Democrats in the returns – well, at least through the off-year elections next fall, anyway.
They could be right, I suppose, though I’d suggest that a retread Democratic candidate tied to Bill and Hillary Clinton – yes, from that long ago – may not have been the best choice to stir and excite a broad coalition that the party needed to go out and vote in order to block a rising tide of rural resentment in a boring off-year gubernatorial election.
As an aging white guy, I could have told Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic candidate in the Virginia race, that he was bound to lose. First, there was nothing in his makeup – did I say he was kind of old? – that was going to inspire a smart and diverse group of young people who are looking for candidates who look and sound like them. Second, he insisted in a debate that parents should have no role in directing the education of their children. And third, he with a tin ear who could not hear the words pouring out of his mouth, doubled down on a ridiculous and untenable position. “Listen, we have a board of ed working with the local school boards to determine the curriculum for our schools. You don’t want parents coming in in every different school jurisdiction saying, ‘This is what should be taught here’ and, ‘This is what should be taught here.’ ”
Game. Set. Match.
But, hey, it’s not like the majority party – and, at last check, the Dems still own the White House and slim majorities in the House and Senate – has never seen its numbers tumble in the mid-terms. But, personally, I do not believe anybody is going to be talking about Virginia next October. I suspect what we will hear are questions about whether the Democrats can govern, the price of gas, if junior has a job, paychecks, how all of those 401ks are doing, whether or not kids are back in school full time, resentment about vaccine mandates (if that is still a thing), and whether or not the latest marauding convoy of lawless thugs from south of the border made it through our thin line of defense and is in the process of bringing life as we know it here in the states to an inglorious end.
Oh, yeah. Culture wars, especially Critical Race Theory (CRT), will be dominating some of the discussions.
Maybe you have heard.
There is reporting that says right-wing operatives are setting up fake local news sites to push untrue stories complete with fake bylines and quotes and plagiarism – in other words, completely fabricated stories – that are meant to exploit fear to shape the vote, to scare the living daylights out of the uninformed by lying about CRT.
Democrats must do a better job of responding than McAuliffe.
And, yes, we citizens must be on the lookout for those who are purposefully muddying the waters.
First, we all need a good handle on exactly what CRT is. Even Fox News host Tucker Carlson admitted recently, “I’ve never figured out what ‘critical race theory’ is, to be totally honest, after a year of talking about it.”
So, let’s start there.
Critical race theory (CRT) is a framework of analysis and an academic movement of civil-rights scholars and activists who thought we had much to learn by examining the intersection of race and law in the United States and to challenge mainstream American liberal approaches to racial justice.
CRT is now new. It originated in the mid-1970s in the writings of several American legal scholars who saw race and white supremacy as social constructs butting up against one another that advanced the interests of white people at the expense of persons of other races.
But, if we have been paying attention, we kind of knew that, right? I mean, Native American Indians did not just magically disappear from the landscape. They were systematically removed – a kind word – in the name of manifest destiny. And the Black race did not come to this country of its own volition.
And yet, even after witnessing the most atrocious crimes against humanity that one would imagine, this country recognized many of its sins and worked to be better – through its laws and social constructs. And, if we are still being honest, we all know we still have a ways to go. Just as we know that we will get there – because that’s what this country is made of.
To my knowledge, CRT is not being taught in any West Virginia school. But that should not mean that we should cower from talking about our history openly and honestly, always trying to move the ball a little further up the hill, towards a vantage point where we can seek our better angels.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.