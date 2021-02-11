I remember seeing videos of children crying during one election, shaken that someone might get into office, someone whom they didn’t know or understand. Yet, they still believed that it was a horrible thing, their election. They believed that their world, their safety, and all they know might be crashing. They believed one person was out to get their family, town and pets.
But why?
It doesn’t just happen in politics. Fear can be an excellent tactic that allows someone to be terrified of certain family members, places or even groups of people. If someone who is older, wiser and more powerful says something is bad, it must be bad, right?
No matter the fact, I don’t understand why grown adults bring children into these types of situations. No child should be mortified about who is ruling a nation or taught to hate someone for the simple fact that a parent doesn’t like them anymore. No child should have to lie in bed and think about all of the bad situations that could occur. No kid should have to worry about things that they cannot even fathom. I don’t know if it’s a game to some, but it’s bordering abuse.
When I was young, everything I knew and learned felt heavy. I always thought about it, then I’d think about it some more. Children are like that. They’re obsessive, always questioning and wondering. There’s much they don’t know, but their brain is full. So, then, what makes it all right to stuff their heads full of adult conversations when they’re still trying to scoop up the small things?
But no, some have to feed them fear. Maybe it makes them stronger? I don’t know.
But in the same way, this is an issue I’m seeing everywhere and with almost everyone. I don’t know what it is except fear. I cannot go a day without seeing someone comment how the world is going to catch on fire or everyone will lose their jobs or how terrible our lives are going to be. For what reason? None, except to keep a few children up at night.
Why do some people have the strongest need to push fear onto others? Do we live in a culture of fear now? Is that the only option for people to use in order to feel powerful? Sure, it’s not the kind of fear that something could happen at any second, but one that lingers, omnipresent.
Whatever the case, I’m over it. I understand that some people are afraid. I’m nervous all the time, so I understand. However, children are human. No matter how young they are, they are not personal diaries that someone can pour all of their stress and fear onto. Sure, they might not understand what’s going on, but they can feel how thick the air gets. Then, they carry that.
Intentional or nonintentional, no one likes to be afraid. No one likes to believe that they’re going to lose their safe place, especially when it’s all they know.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.