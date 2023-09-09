I loved high school athletics growing up so much that I spent my adult life as a teacher and a coach. When we western Greenbrier County boys traveled east across the cultural divide (a fictional boundary located somewhere near the Alta exit on I-64 today or back in the day US Rt. 60) that separated western communities like Rainelle and Rupert from their eastern counterparts Lewisburg, Ronceverte or White Sulphur or headed west down 60 to rival Fayette County communities Ansted and Lookout, we knew we were not just battling with our teammates for our school, we knew we represented the hardworking coal miners, railroaders, lumbermen and millworkers of our community. We felt pride, a sense of community, and strong loyalty to our alma mater and the place where we bought groceries and went to church. Together, those feelings fueled our level of commitment, dedication, and local pride. Our school, our town, and our parents demanded no less.
But those athletic endeavors did something else vital to a young person finding their sense of self, their sense of worth. It made us feel part of something bigger than the game we were playing. It was a major contributor to our sense of place in the world. It was, as the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC) likes to claim, “the other side of education.”
No more.
Governor Justice and the all-knowing Legislature have put an end to athletics teaching those intrinsic values – values that are inherent to making America the kind of nation that stands united, facing up to Nazi bullies, Japanese sneak attacks and Middle Eastern terrorists while seeking to create a nation of inclusion and equality.
What we have in its place is a culture of “what’s best for me and to heck with my teammates, my school and my community.” The ill-informed decision by the Legislature and allowed to become law by the governor (who claims to be a high school coach who cares about kids and WV communities) to pass a bill that allows kids to transfer from school to school and remain eligible immediately, thus creating a situation like the chaos created on the college level by the transfer portal.
Coaches today, many of whom are not employed as full-time educators, have become predators trolling for prospects to fill their rosters with talented players who can bring “Ws” to their new communities and enhance their reputation as great coaches. Parents shop their children’s athletic prowess to the highest bidder: schools that can offer the greatest exposure and create the most buzz for their future college superstar. But at what cost?
Teaching young people that life choices should be governed only by the rule of “what’s best for me right now” is not what is best for them, for our state or for our country long-term. West Virginia’s student athletes should be taught that rolling up your sleeves, getting to work and being loyal to something bigger than self is the road to true success. Building an America that doesn’t put me ahead of us is vital to America fulfilling its promise to its citizens and to maintaining our country’s status in the world.
If you need more proof that this transfer rule is not a positive, check out the lack of a balanced playing field among West Virginia high school football teams so far this season. The first week of high school football produced only 10 games that could be considered competitive out of 60-some contests. The rest were blowouts with scores like 56-0, 48-0, 54-0, 60-6, 68-0, 83-26, 65-0 and I could go on listing lopsided scores. Week two produced more of the same with troubling side notes within the game write-ups in state newspapers. Nitro routed St. Albans 84-6 with three of Nitro’s team captains having played for St. Albans last season. Huntington High defeated South Charleston 86-0, and Hurricane roughed up Capitol 93-6. Two of their most outstanding contributors were former Capitol players. It’s happening statewide, and it isn’t healthy for kids, schools, communities or the future of high school athletics in West Virginia because all those transfers threaten those intrinsic values that are such a valued part of high school athletics as well as the competitive balance between schools. If you think this isn’t happening, speak to folks from Greenbrier East, Shady Spring or Liberty to name just a few local schools who have watched difference makers hit the high school portal created by our lawmakers.
It seems that our legislature would prefer to teach our students and their parents to look around and find the easy path to a winning season. If your current coach doesn’t reward you with ample playing time or the carries to get your name noticed by college recruiters and your current team doesn’t look like a playoff team, transfer to a school that is already good and poised for a playoff run. Take the easy, greener grass that a different colored jersey offers. Forget loyalty, hard work, and doing what’s right. It’s becoming the new American way according to WV’s omnipotent statehouse gang.
Ed McCall
Daniels
