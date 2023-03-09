The nearly three-year-long state of emergency in West Virginia related to Covid-19 ended at the beginning of this year. The “emergency” lasted as long as Gov. Jim Justice had federal Covid-related money to spend.
The Legislature finally wised up to the fact that three years is not an emergency, and it took overdue steps to reduce the governor’s power to drag out an “emergency” for as long as he could.
This session, Senate Bill 128 sought to limit the governor’s power over emergencies in several ways. It passed the Senate unanimously — 34-0, with all senators voting — and 87-4 in the 100-member House of Delegates. Rather than signing the bill or vetoing it, Justice allowed SB 128 to become law without his signature, and it took effect on March 4.
SB 128 states that a governor may declare a state of emergency in specified situations, but the emergency expires 60 days after issuance unless the Legislature adopts a concurrent resolution extending it beyond 60 days. The resolution must establish an expiration date for the state of emergency. Either the governor or the Legislature may terminate the state of emergency.
The Legislature could have intervened in 2020 and exerted its power over the federal Covid relief money. But it didn’t. By their inaction, legislators showed they were OK with the governor’s actions.
It took legislators years, but at last they did the right thing.
