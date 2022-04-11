There are so many great challenges facing our local communities. Where are our state legislators? So many of them are caught up spending their energy focusing on issues that ultimately do not affect in any way our people or the struggles that they have. I have seen no meaningful legislation from our state government addressing any of the core issues facing our region.
Our local area is in desperate need of not only several in-patient rehabilitation facilities, but also more drug counseling or other addiction counseling programs. I have seen no local legislation addressing these issues – just more of the same. Empty promises with no actual movement.
As a public school teacher, I see each and every day the very real consequences of the addiction epidemic facing our communities. I see it in the eyes and hear it in the voices of so many of my students; my heart hurts for them, and my voice will speak out on their behalf. I am calling on our elected state officials to rectify this situation; we must begin addressing our addiction epidemic (drugs or alcohol) with empathy and not condemnation. The accompanying issues such as theft, violence, and petty crime can mostly be solved by tackling the root cause of the problem: addiction.
The opposite of addiction is not sobriety. The opposite of addiction is community. We have to find our sense of community again; we have to start being “our brother’s keeper” once again. Because the plight of the least of us is truly the plight of each of us.
David Elliott Pritt
Oak Hill