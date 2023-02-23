Freelance writer Jeri Knowlton reports on today’s front page, USDA Rural Development and the founding members of the Southern West Virginia Rural Partner Network gathered at Tamarack on Thursday having identified high-priority needs to improve opportunities for rural communities.
The four areas of concern for rural development are housing, economic development, workforce development and infrastructure.
Oh, and this: Ryan Thorn, West Virginia director of the USDA, encouraged inclusivity and diversity in the people, places and projects that come from the network “so not only will these rural communities have opportunities to survive but to thrive,” Knowlton reported.
Almost like he’s talking about a different place, a state with which we, here in West Virginia, are unfamiliar of late – especially if you consider how the current gaggle of legislators are doing their level best to drag the great Mountain State further back into its past – when the coal barons made all the calls to the great benefit of, yes, the coal baron.
On Thursday alone, as reported by Mountain State Spotlight, a Senate committee was putting its final touches on a bill that would change how doctors interact with West Virginians seeking one of the state’s few permissible abortions. While state code already forces doctors to mention that some studies suggest medication can reverse the effects of abortion pills, the measure would remove important contextual information from the script — that the Food and Drug Administration has not approved that medication.
Also, the bill would require doctors to refer patients to an anti-abortion, state-sponsored website. Yes, you read that right. Not an authoritative, credible, medical website, but a state-sponsored anti-abortion website.
In other words, senators – mostly white, elderly, and male who like telling their better halves how to behave – are writing into law a bill that would require doctors to give women with problem pregnancies grossly misleading information.
No, that has nothing to do with the problems out here on the ground, like mentioned by panelists at Thursday’s meeting at Tamarack, but it does deal with made-up problems, which is what these legislators like to do to push their radical, right-wing conservative agenda on us all.
Oh, and one other straw from the straw stack these boys are building, that includes one bad piece of legislation after another: Senate Bill 422, straight from our helicopter governor’s office, would require each school to publish its up-to-date, county-adopted curriculum on a publicly accessible website – the purpose of which, and we kid you not, is, as the governor’s general counsel Berkeley Bentley said, to provide transparency and to get parents more involved in their students’ education.
No, that’s not it, counselor, but nice try. What it is, and the common people of West Virginia see straight through it, is a campaign plank the governor can point to as verification of his conservative bonafides when he runs for the U.S. Senate.
But if we really want to get parents involved in their kid’s education, how about making it mandatory that schools host parent-teacher conferences twice a year, one at the beginning of each semester?
There, fixed – without government intervention.
