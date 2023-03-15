“I hope you’re happy. I hope you’re happy now.” (Apologies to the great song from “Wicked.”)
This past legislative session saw bills unnecessarily rushed through, putting input and access from special interest groups above that of the citizens who elected them. Civility and decorum are out the window. They are a mega majority now. They don’t need us nor our input, don’t want it, and they simply don’t care.
Here’s some examples:
Holding public hearings on bills early in the morning, which doesn’t allow citizens from around the state to come give their input, having severe time limitations, and with sparse attendance.
Then voting on that same legislation later the same day, so there’s no time for opinions and information to coalesce or the input to be discussed.
Cutting and pasting legislation given to them by lobbyists or found in certain political-leaning websites, apparently ignoring the legislative knowledge and institutional wisdom of the excellent nonpartisan legislative staff which works there.
Didn’t listen to experts, the public, or others in important issues. Because legislators think they know more.
Banned a procedure that isn’t even performed in West Virginia. One legislator said the fact that it isn’t happening is a sign we need to ban the procedure. This warped logic was used to inter thousands of Japanese Americans during World War II.
Passed campus carry over the overwhelming objections of college administrators, faculty, and students. It will cost WVU alone over $300,000. And Republicans say they oppose unfunded mandates.
Law enforcement is trained to take out the shooter. Are teachers and “good guys with guns” going to wear badges identifying themselves as the “good guys?” Innocent people will be killed.
If we are better protected by arming citizens in public places, then why are weapons prohibited in the state capitol?
Found a way to bypass the overwhelming majority of voters who rejected the Inventory Tax Amendment, by giving those businesses “tax credits.”
Capped noneconomic damages in deliberate intent lawsuits at $500,000. I have friends who lost their 20-something children in the UBB Explosion. I’d like legislators to look the families in the eye and tell them their child’s life was only worth $500,000.
Enacted significant PEIA increases worse than those educators and public employees went on strike over. Educators and public employees are beaten down after two years of outright war on public education and state funding.
Ignored a highly respected Investment Board which watches our pensions, which were woefully underfunded just a few years ago. This legislature prohibited investments in “woke” companies, whatever they are, and which are loosely defined in the bill. It ignored warnings it would cost the state millions in investment income and politicize a process that does not engage in politics when making investment decisions.
6000 kids remain in foster care. Little to nothing was done. It’s not “all about the kids.”
They are doing this because they can. They campaigned on one or two hot button issues which inflamed voters, then enacted legislation which they knew voters would find objectionable. Classic bait and switch.
Legislatures past used stakeholder groups to try to forge consensus. All views were represented. Sometimes it worked. Sometimes it didn’t. But all felt that at least they were heard.
Several years ago, a hate group was threatening to come to Charleston. The Chamber of Commerce had signs made that said, “Charleston is No Place for Hate.” Discrimination and bigotry are bad for business and the business climate. Some of these same lobbying groups opposed the “Religious Freedom Restoration Act” a couple of years ago. Where were these groups this year when the bill rushed through the Legislature? My suspicion is they are getting everything else they want, and they don’t want to rock the boat.
I have visions of certain lobbyists walking into the Capitol and certain legislators rolling over on their back to get their bellies scratched.
A prominent former Republican legislator told me, “I think the only bills this Legislature should work on are those which bring jobs and infrastructure to the state.” He’s right. To its credit, this Legislature did some of that. I hope they all come to fruition and don’t go the way of the ammo plant, the Chinese billion-dollar investment and the Hyperloop.
Hidden among those legislative successes are bills which are proven to discourage 3businesses and people from locating here. I fear we can no longer claim to be a welcoming state. We are discouraging young people from coming or staying. We have all this investment, but will we have the people to fill those jobs? Statistics already show the available workforce in West Virginia is low.
At one time 80 Democrats were in the House along with 33 Senators. Democrats never ran over people like this nor exacted revenge on perceived enemies. We continued to work with the Republicans and continued to engage with stakeholders from all sides of an issue. Their ideas were often different, but they shared our goals of making West Virginia better for the next generations. It often worked.
I hope you’re happy. I hope you’re happy now. On reflection, no apologies to “Wicked.” It’s appropriate.
Rick Staton
South Charleston
Rick Staton is a former Majority Leader of the West Virginia House of Delegates, and a current resident of South Charleston.
