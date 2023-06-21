For many people, especially parents, the last few weeks have been spent celebrating the graduation of high school and college students. These new graduates will begin their journey into a world of exploration, responsibility not before bestowed, and perhaps into new settings, in new communities, and perhaps within new state boundaries. Throughout political campaigns, and even afterwards, politicians and public officials bombard the public with statements that they plan to make West Virginia a state where extended families can succeed in keeping younger generations to stay. They hope their children and grandchildren will continue to live within the West Virginia borders. They want conditions to be so enticing that young people, and even middle aged people, will be able to fulfill their hopes to continue to live and work in the Mountain State. What can West Virginia offer that will keep our children and grandchildren in West Virginia? For families in the making, education is an important factor. But public education is underfunded, understaffed and now subjected to detailed curriculum review by non-educators. Students are scoring on standardized tests near the bottom of the nation. Higher education, for universities, for four year colleges, and for technical/community colleges is underfunded. Child care for working parents is sparse, and unstable. Few businesses provide family leave time. There is very little private business or public government support for expenses to cover child care facilities, let alone encouraging new facilities to be opened. Workers are paid less in WV than in neighboring states. Health Care is weakened, with a shortage of nurses, Paramedics and EMTs, and behavioral health specialists. County and state public health offices are understaffed and underfunded. Although the announcements of new industries, e.g., a steel plant in Mason County, have garnered accolades from the governor and state legislative leaders, many of the proposed new industries are located next to border states. How many of these future employees will live in the neighboring state and work in these industries across the border? It is important to get new industries, but we need a prepared and stable workforce, in a state that can afford to look after all its peoples. How many governmental agency problems have been deferred such that they are now enmeshed in major crises? Foster children and foster families are not getting the social work and agency support they need, because the governor has understaffed DHHR positions that should have been there for these kids. Regional jails and state correctional prisons are so understaffed that the state needs to bring in expensive help from the West Virginia National Guard. There are so many systemic problems at these facilities that there have been several recorded deaths under suspicious circumstances at these facilities. The above and other problems do not encourage new people to move to West Virginia, or keep younger newly graduated or older West Virginians here. Rather, they cause people to move away and stay away from the state. In a recent Charleston Gazette-Mail Sunday Op-Ed, Phil Kabler noted that the working West Virginia population age groups are declining by 7.4 percent in 18-24 year olds, and progressively greater declines up to 10.1 percent of 45 – 64 year olds. The reality is that the high school and college graduates of today will progressively leave West Virginia for more attractive social and job conditions in other states, and this migration will advance the older they get. Unless, major efforts are made to correct current state deficiencies, and to have funding and insight to develop community programs, can West Virginia truly expect to reverse the current decline in its working population? The governor and the state legislative leaders Talk the Talk of a new enhanced attractiveness in West Virginia that defies the reality of deep systemic problems in the state. By not acting with new substantive initiatives, leaving behind mid-20th century conceptions and thinking and entering into the third decade of the 21st century, our governmental leaders are not Walking the Walk. So, if nothing changes in the policy positions of these politicians, and there is no effect to get into the hard work of applying new policies and funding for the societal problems widespread through West Virginia, parents and grandparents can expect that their newly graduated sons and daughters will continue to look for and find new beginnings in other states. The youth and middle aged of West Virginia will continue to leave a state that has failed them.
Joseph I. Golden, MD
Beckley
