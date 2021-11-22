Our West Virginia governor, as well as our Beckley mayor at a recent council meeting, proclaimed Thanksgiving week as Christian Heritage Week. Do they not know that other religions also give thanks?
We have people of other faiths in our communities – Jewish, Buddhist, Hindu, Muslim and more. The original immigrants celebrating the first Thanksgiving came here for freedom of religion (and more), and freedom from a country with a state mandated religion. They celebrated with the Native Americans. When the colonists wrote their constitution, they made sure to specify the separation of church and state. Years later the West Virginia state constitution also made this separation clear. Yet we now have a movement to make the Christian religion preferred in West Virginia and in Beckley. We cannot allow this constitutional violation to continue. Please let your representatives know how you feel.
I was raised in the Christian church and am a member of an interfaith fellowship in Beckley. We need to concentrate on what our various religions have in common and not put one above the others. Your religion is a personal matter, not for your state and city to regulate in any way.
Carol Workman
Beckley