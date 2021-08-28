It’s that time of year again. The air smells and feels of the approaching fall. Monarch butterflies are laying their solitary eggs on the undersides of leaves of milkweed species, and tiny caterpillars are hatching, preparing for the metamorphosis that follows.
On Tuesday, Aug. 17, nine enthusiastic visitors, including myself, arrived at Honeysuckle Hill Nature Discovery Center near Oak Hill to learn about the monarch butterfly lifecycle and how to help protect this species. Director Terri Johnson began her monarch workshop by giving a tour of the gardens with the attending visitors (representing Greenbrier, Nicholas, Fayette, Mercer, and Raleigh counties), winding their way along the garden paths and borders to the butterfly garden, which is also a certified monarch waystation. There we all joined in Terri’s excitement as she discovered not only the arrival of monarch caterpillars but also pipevine swallowtail butterfly caterpillars to the garden. Visitors were quick to snap pictures of these beautiful caterpillars as well as milkweed bugs and a lone ladybug.
We then found our way to the site’s gift shop, where Terri described the monarch butterfly lifecycle and revealed the unfortunate threat to their existence. Loss of habitat and widespread pesticide use have reduced the eastern monarch’s population by 90 percent in the past 20 years. We viewed and studied live specimens and learned how to properly care for a monarch egg and caterpillar to help it achieve its full potential, thus aiding in the protection of these insects.
Terri touched on topics such as choosing an appropriate container, container cleanliness for disease prevention, and feeding the caterpillars milkweed leaves, the only food source monarch caterpillars will consume.
Honeysuckle Hill Nature Discovery Center’s mission is “To spark lifelong curiosity, understanding and respect for nature through education.”
But Terri added that she desires to see this place become a sort of “career day, every day” location, where individuals can learn and pursue their dreams in everything from graphic design (think pamphlet and display design as well as marketing strategies) to the science behind animals, insects, and plants as well as care, protection, and support of habitat.
If you have not yet visited the discovery center, it truly is a nature lover’s dream and you most certainly will discover many beneficial insects, birds, lovely plants, landscaping, and natural interests all through the year. Consider visiting today or become a volunteer.
The New River Master Gardeners regularly volunteer their time to help Terri maintain her lovely gardens. You can also visit the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s website, https://www.fws.gov/savethemonarch/, to learn more about the monarch butterfly’s endangered status and how you can help save the monarch.
You can contact Terri Johnson by phone or text message at 304-465-8974 or honeysucklehillgardens@yahoo.com for more information.
— Lori Nutter lives in Mount Lookout.