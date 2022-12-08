It appears as though those who have tried their best to serve as the adults in the room for lawmakers in Charleston will once again be handed the responsibility of leading the state Senate and House of Delegates.
Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, will return to their positions as majority leaders. Del. Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, is expected to return as House minority leader, and Del. Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, will again serve as House minority whip.
There are now only three Democrats serving in the state Senate, with Michael Woelfel, D-Cabell, as Senate minority whip.
That incredible imbalance may make it seem as though Blair’s and Hanshaw’s jobs will be even easier next year. The opposite is likely to be true, as too many within their party appear to have become that which they sought to destroy when Republicans stormed into the majority just a few short years ago.
“It’s always very humbling; it’s humbling when members ask you to continue doing the work that you’ve been doing,” Hanshaw said Sunday evening. “We have much to be proud of. We have moved this state an incredible distance in a short amount of time. All the members of this body have helped do it, and it’s a pleasure to help lead that effort. I look forward to continuing two more years doing more of the same.”
One suspects Hanshaw is being generous (he’s being a leader) when he uses the word “pleasure” to describe his experience trying to wrangle the House on some occasions. He and Blair will certainly have their hands full this year, but both are up to the task.
“I’ve done nothing but try to serve the will of the members of the Senate,” Blair said. “I had quite a lot of confidence that I would continue to be the Senate president.”
That may be the case, but we must expect Blair, Hanshaw and all the lawmakers under their leadership will remember they serve US. We are confident Blair and Hanshaw will again give the state their best. Given the numbers a small contingent may believe they have on their side in the upcoming session, that may be easier said than done.
