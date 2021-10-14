A few weeks ago, everyone and anyone with a dash of notoriety and a sprinkle of relevance graced the red carpet for the 2021 Met Gala. Those at home were either dazzled by the lavish costumes or left wondering why these events even exist. But for some of us, there’s a bit of serotonin in admiring and judging the designer looks while sitting on the couch with a hand reaching into a bag of chips.
While it is an interesting event to look at in awe, it brings up a topic that highlights a hypocrisy in our culture. The fact is, someone could place a hefty bet that most of these looks are only worn once. Yet, it seems that in modern times, the average, everyday folks are the ones constantly being told to shop sustainably, ethically and focus on buying clothes that could potentially last our entire lives, despite the price tag. Sure, there are celebrities walking around in outfits that will only see the light of day once, but everyone else is the problem.
And it is an issue. Because fashion trends are moving at a rapid pace, thanks to social media, fast fashion is taking hold of the new generation. Fast fashion is clothing that is cheap in price and poor in quality, but it often mimics new designer wear. And most of the issue comes from how these garments are made – in sweatshops. In Forbes, it was pointed out that these aren’t just in China, but also in America. These people, in the year of 2021, work long hours to essentially make pennies.
Often, these cheap, unethical pieces are all some can afford. Maybe they have a job interview and can’t spend $100 on a nice dress. But still, that’s their fault, right? If one looks online, some of these people are getting bashed for buying these pieces. Meanwhile, no one cares if a celebrity starts their own clothing line that follows the same unethical practices.
But that isn’t anything out of the ordinary. We’re also constantly taught to believe that maybe we, everyday people, could help fight against climate change.
Yet, USA Today reported that in 2018, Amazon emitted 44.4 million metric tons of carbon dioxide. That’s greater than the carbon footprint of Switzerland. There’s only so much change that can happen by riding a bicycle to work in a solitary and feeble attempt to offset the damage that’s out of our control. Last year, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos said that he would donate $10 billion to fight global warming. From the looks of it, some people were a little taken back by the offer.
Like sustainability in fashion, these are often issues of class and wealth. Until these celebrities and companies start to make changes of their own, within their own companies, fighting for the issues that they claim to be passionate about, it merely looks like a claim to popularity.
As it turns out, that act can only last so long until people notice and call them out. And the thing is, these are important issues that affect us and will continue to do so.
But what are they doing to encourage others to follow their words?
They sure aren’t leading through their actions.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit
of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.