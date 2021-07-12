What in the hell is wrong with the legislators in West Virginia?
Not all of them, mind you. Or most.
But there are a number with high-profile bad actors who have tainted our state’s image.
Homophobia, anyone?
Google search Eric Porterfield.
He is the former Mercer County delegate who gave our southern region a black eye for his remarks against the LGBTQ community.
Regrettably, we elected him. And then his true colors came forth.
We may be a conservative region in a conservative state, but I do not believe hatred stems forth from our people.
I grew up going to Sunday school, weekly church services and Vacation Bible School, and my God did not teach me to judge.
“Love one another” was the mantra of our sermons.
It’s a message I keep in my heart and mind.
● ● ●
Last week our state received another blow.
Delegate Joe Jeffries, R-Putnam, posted a video on the social media platform TikTok detailing advice for women receiving oral sex.
Yes, you read that right.
An elected lawmaker thinks it’s OK to publicly opine in graphic detail on an intimate sexual matter.
I will not repeat the crass comments of Jeffries here. They are out there on the Internet for anyone wanting to delve into the search.
But I would not recommend it.
His comments are disgusting.
And loathsome.
And vile.
His unimpressive bravado reminds me of a 13-year-old telling stories in a locker room in a vain attempt to impress hoped-for friends on the varsity squad.
● ● ●
I am not a flag-waving feminist.
I make this statement with no judgment or holier-than-thou opinion.
I am the fifth editor – and the first female – at a 100-plus-year-old daily newspaper in the heart of Appalachia.
My parents – father and mother – raised me to be a strong woman.
My mom did her best to arm me with manners, the rules of etiquette and the power of my mind, while Dad quietly coached me to take no crap.
If a man opens a door for me and calls me “Honey” in the spirit of southern colloquialism, I smile and say, “Thank you.”
But I will also open a door for him, too.
I appreciate courteous behavior in this crazy world of too-constant anger and mouth-spewing insults.
I see these actions as politeness and cordiality, not gender-specific insults.
● ● ●
With all this said, if Joe Jeffries spoke to me one-on-one, in-person, as he did to the world on the TikTok video, there is a likelihood I would have punched him.
Not proud of that statement, but it’s the truth.
I refuse to condone or silently accept Neanderthal attitudes toward women.
My father raised me right.
● ● ●
In the midst of this latest lawmaker scandal let’s not forget the actions of former Statehouse member Derrick Evans, a Republican from Wayne County.
In January, Evans livestreamed a video showing himself and others breaking into the U.S. Capitol.
In a federal criminal complaint, Evans was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Thankfully, Evans resigned days later.
● ● ●
So now what about Jeffries?
On Friday, the delegate was stripped of his committee assignments.
Wow. That will teach him.
As of the writing of this column he has not yet resigned or apologized.
I suppose a brutish pig with a perv mouth can serve the state, however his continued presence at the Capitol will serve as a shining symbol of disrespect to women and men across West Virginia.
We are better than this.
And we deserve more dignified representation in Charleston.—
— Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.