As a child, Easter meant Easter baskets, egg hunts, new clothes and going to church with Grandma.
We walked to church, taking a shortcut through a gap in our back fence and an opening in the graveyard barbed wire fence just large enough to stoop down and step through.
Grandma always went through first, then helped us kids. Somehow, she managed to never snag her Sunday dress.
As a teenager, I learned the world to be confusing and evil, so I stopped going to church. I planned myself a fairy tale life; but there was no "Happily Ever After."
I didn't understand that Jesus had come to bring peace and love to every one who received the sacrifice He willingly offered that Passover. He was the Lamb of God; the scriptures had foretold it for generations.
His kingdom is not of this world at this time, but He will bring peace, joy and love to those who receive Him. At age 19, I received Him and then I knew the true meaning of Easter.
Marianne Turner
Rock Creek
