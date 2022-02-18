State legislators, past and present, who have voted to undercut support of public education should be embarrassed. Public funding for our colleges and universities in West Virginia has been trimmed consistently over the past decade just as both the state’s students and its economy have needed a hand up.
We are all too familiar with the deep damage political policy prescriptions have had on secondary and elementary schools and know that there is no rescue on the horizon given the proclivity of these folks to put an increasing number of their eggs – and our tax dollars – into the baskets of out-of-state private schooling interests.
Statistics also show how the negligence is playing out at the college level as well, and it all adds up to one simple little fact: Legislators in West Virginia, as evidenced by spending priorities, do not believe in the value of public education – at any level.
An analysis by the policy mavens at West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy found that, since 2010, the average tuition and fees at a four-year public college in West Virginia have gone up by 33 percent, or $1,855. At about the same time, between 2013 and 2020, state funding for West Virginia higher education institutions decreased by 14 percent.
You do not need an advanced degree in mathematics to understand that those numbers are out of balance – if we are concerned about delivering a top-notch education to any kid who steps onto a state college campus.
Sadly, if the trend line continues, it will be difficult to keep a straight face while describing West Virginia University as a state-supported school. More critically, it will become increasingly difficult for parents and their children to foot the bills for tuition, room, board and books.
Already, as legislators stiff arm schools’ request for funding, there are more empty seats in the classroom as fewer kids are seeking a higher education. College enrollments are off, especially among – no surprise here – low-income students. And, as such, in a state that has more than its fair share of people and children living near, at or below the poverty line, the gears of abject poverty will continue grinding dreams to dust, hope to despair.
Between 2010 and 2017, the number of low-income students enrolled at West Virginia colleges dropped by nearly 17 percent. It is fair and necessary to ask what options, if not higher education, do these young adults have holding but a high school education? How long before they start living on the public dole and what is the price tag on that?
Sean O’Leary, senior policy analyst at the WVCBP, says the math, over the past decade, translates to about 13,000 fewer college students, further eroding workforce preparedness as just 29 percent of West Virginians over the age of 25 hold an associate’s degree or higher, according to federal data.
And that, of course, holds back an economy already under pressure from a declining population.
Yes, all of these factors are contributing to a vicious cycle – crippling educational and economic opportunity.
Faces should be turning red at our state capitol, but that would take an ounce of humility and recognition that we can and must do more for the sake of our children’s future – and that of the state itself.