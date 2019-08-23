THUMBS UP: To Kroger Mid-Atlantic and the United Way of Southern West Virginia, which, for the second year, partnered to implement “The Unexpected Meal Program” – a goal that aims to eradicate childhood hunger in the community, specifically targeting children in need in Mount Hope and Ansted. For the 2019-20 school year, a news release said Kroger has committed an additional $10,000 to the program. The donation will go toward the purchase of food items and the resources necessary for successful distribution. The program supports those students by increasing weekend meal bags going home to children identified as in need; distributing “grab and go” meal bags to students during planned and unplanned school closures; and funding community meals while school is closed. During the pilot year of the program, which took place in the 2018-2019 school year, at-risk children in Mount Hope and Ansted were served on 13 occasions, including snow days, holidays and teacher workdays and other unexpected school closings. On those days, the release said 190 food boxes and 1,020 bags of food were distributed to local children, resulting in more than 5,100 meals served.
THUMBS UP: To Heart of God Ministries Church, under the pastoral leadership of Dr. Fred T. Simms, for awarding $1,000 scholarships to seven local students. The recipients were Jaron Simms, Isaiah Francis, Ethan Washington, Miah Cox, India Law, Brennah Staunton and Langston Pennix. The first scholarships were dispersed in June 2016, and to date, $20,500 in scholarship funds has been awarded.
THUMBS UP: To Fayetteville United Methodist Church, which has used the success of its food pantry and free community meal once a month to add yet another service to the community. The new project is named Erin’s Closet and the goal is to help clothe those in the area in need. The clothes closet will be open twice a month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. With the exception of this month, when it will be open today (Aug. 24), the closet will be open on food pantry day, which is normally the fourth Thursday every month, and on the last Saturday of every month when the church provides free meals to the community.
THUMBS UP: To First Book and American Federation of Teachers-National for providing a pair of grants to the AFT in Fayette County to make their public schools a better place. The county received a grant of $2,625 from First Book, a nonprofit providing new books, educational resources, and other essentials – including coats, snacks, and hygiene kits – to educators serving children in need, and another grant of $2,625 from AFT-National. First Book focuses on getting books into the hands of children from low socioeconomic areas. The cost of books for teachers using the grant is 50 to 90 percent off retail cost. The AFT-National grant will be used to establish care closets – providing basic hygiene items, clothing, school supplies, and food pantry items – in schools throughout the county. Wyoming, Clay and Boone were among the other counties that received the grant from First Book and AFT-National.