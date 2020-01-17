THUMBS UP to eight southern West Virginia high schools that registered 100 percent of their eligible senior class to vote, qualifying them for the first round of the Jennings Randolph Award for the 2019-20 school year. High schools in The Register-Herald’s coverage area that registered 100 percent of their voters are:
● Meadow Bridge High School, Fayette County
● Midland Trail High School, Fayette County
● James Monroe High School, Monroe County
● Richwood High School, Nicholas County
● Independence High School, Raleigh County
● Liberty High School, Raleigh County
● Shady Spring High School, Raleigh County
● Summers County High School, Summers County
We look forward to all other high schools in the region – yes, we’re looking at you, administration, staff and students at Woodrow Wilson – achieving the same status this time next year.
In the meantime, all others who did sign up can now study up. Primaries are Tuesday, May 12. And the general election next fall is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
THUMBS UP to the work of two local artists with a love of nature that can be found in the brushstrokes of the 2020 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar produced by the state Department of Natural Resources. This is the sixth year a piece by Grandview resident Shelby Oreolot has been selected and the second year for Rupert resident Misty Murray-Walkup, both members of the Greenbrier Artists, a group of artists who gather weekly at Lewisburg’s Carnegie Hall. Oreolt’s oil painting of a baby skunk is featured for April. Walkup’s coyote was chosen for January and red-tailed hawk for September.
THUMBS UP to Beckley Art Center planning to expand the recently acquired Performing Arts Academy, whose objective is to educate youth on the creative arts – including music and theater. The hope is to add more stand-alone classes, as well as performance and technical based workshops, to help students both on and behind the stage. There are currently 100 students enrolled in lessons at the academy and around 10 instructors.
THUMBS UP to the U.S. Labor Department’s award of $866,675 for flood recovery in West Virginia. The funding is through the Disaster Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grant Program. Flooding in February 2018 destroyed homes, displaced residents from jobs and caused more than $22 million in public infrastructure damage.
THUMBS UP to Carl Schrock for donating $20,000 to Shady Spring STEM programs. Schrock, who was born and raised in Gray, Pa., but worked in many states, including southern West Virginia. He has donated over $125,000 across Somerset County in Pennsylvania and many southern West Virginia schools including Memorial School in Bluefield, McDowell County Schools and Pipestem State Park.