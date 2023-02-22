Sad to see the amount of poverty, where families can’t meet their basic needs in the world’s richest country. (‘Let’s help ALICE make ends meet’ by Trena Dacal, The Register-Herald, Feb. 18, 2023) Kudos to the United Ways for lifting up the ALICE program to make a difference. Our Congress needs to step up as well: renewing the Child Tax Credit that reached 90% of families across the country would be a good start. Passing a similar tax credit for renters who often pay more than 50% of income in rent would save families falling into homelessness. We can encourage Congress to pass these and other initiatives to provide families ladders out of poverty by asking our members of Congress to take these actions. In this way, we will add national programs to cut poverty, to local ones like ALICE, and the good will of the community, to make sure families are lifted out of poverty.
