As I was reading the opinion column of July 1 (“Compromised court is nation’s worst ever,” The Register-Herald), I noticed a word that was conspicuously absent. That word was Constitution, as in United States Constitution. If I remember correctly from grade school, the job of the Supreme Court is to interpret the Constitution as it was written. I also vaguely remember the phrase “balance of power,” which seems to be forgotten by most politicians.
I’m sure that even the residents of Iowa care about the Constitution and why it’s there. I did see the phrase “constitutional right” in the article.
Keep trying! Ain’t this a great country!
Bill Peery
Beckley
